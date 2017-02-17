Union lawyer says inmates staged "dry run" before uprising - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Union lawyer says inmates staged "dry run" before uprising

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press
    
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A lawyer for a union representing Delaware correctional officers says inmates staged a "dry run" protest to gauge the response of prison officials two weeks before a fatal uprising and hostage taking.
    
Bruce Rogers, an attorney for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said Friday that inmates at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center staged a protest and sit-in last month that lasted for about two hours.
    
Rogers said the situation, in which inmates refused to obey commands and gathered near a communal chow hall, was quelled only after lieutenants and captains who supervise lower-ranking COAD members responded and tried to settle the inmates down.
    
Earlier this month, inmates in the same building took four Department of Correction workers hostages, killing one, before a tactical team stormed the building.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.