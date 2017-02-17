Montana lawmakers discussing meth problem

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lawmakers and government officials plan to discuss the impacts of methamphetamine use and possible solutions during a weekend meeting at the state Capitol.



The Montana Meth Summit is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Old Supreme Court. The Public is welcome to attend.



Republican Sen. Eric Moore of Miles City and Democratic Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula say they organized the meeting to call attention to the problem and to seek information that might help guide public policy.



The House has passed a resolution calling for an interim legislative study on meth use due to an increase in child abuse and neglect cases and other crimes involving use of the highly addictive drug. House Joint Resolution 6 will next be considered by the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee.

