Democrats slam state schools chief as "missing in action"

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Legislative Democrats are criticizing the state's superintendent of public instruction for failing to more forcefully advocate for schools and educational funding.



During a round table with reporters on Friday, Democratic leaders said the state's schools chief, Elsie Arntzen, as "missing in action." They charged that Arntzen has declined to weigh in on legislation focused on school funding and policy.



A spokesman for Arntzen took issue with how Democrats are portraying the superintendent. He said Arntzen has opposed measures that would cut educational funding.



Arntzen's allies in the legislature say the superintendent has been mindful of the state's budgetary challenges. Faced with a shortfall, lawmakers are looking to cut a vast array of services and programs. As a result, school funding could be cut by nearly $7 million.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/17/2017 1:49:53 PM (GMT -7:00)