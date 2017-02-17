Man gets 40 years in prison for death of nephew in Arlee

POLSON, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 18-year-old nephew in Arlee.



KERR-AM reports District Judge James Manley sentenced 24-year-old Stephen Seese on Wednesday in Polson. Seese pleaded guilty to accountability to negligent homicide in the February 2016 death of Richard Warner. He must serve 10 years before being eligible for parole.



Warner had been living in Arlee with Seese's family, including two young children, when he was killed. The family stayed in the trailer until May with Warner's body in the shower covered with clothing and furniture. Warner's body was discovered in June 2016.



Seese and his wife blamed each other for beating Warner with a hammer. Kassandra Seese pleaded guilty to the same charge and received a five-year commitment to the Department of Corrections.



This story has been corrected to show the death happened in February 2016 and the victim's body was found in June 2016.



