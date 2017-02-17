Madison Street Bridge: new pier is accessible - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Madison Street Bridge: new pier is accessible

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

The re-decking process continues on the northbound lanes of the Madison Street Bridge.

The new pier is up and ready for the steel bridge structure to be put in place, which will connect both ends of the bridge.

In addition, and to aid in the longevity of the bridge and rust control, rehabilitation work on the bridge’s existing steel frame is also taking place.

Expect delays due to congestion as traffic is reduced to two lanes.

Throughout the duration of the project, there will be large openings due to the lack of decking in the northbound lanes.

pedestrians and cyclists are asked to not enter the work zone under any circumstances, day or night. Protective barriers have been installed to ensure that no debris falls from the bridge into the underbridge or the trail system below.

