Twelve thousand dollars in donations given to Flathead schools

More than twelve thousand dollars have been given out to schools around the Flathead in partnership with Whitefish Credit Union.

These dollars will go towards improving students and faculty services, as well as activities.

Yesterday February 16, and oversized check of one thousand six hundred and twenty dollars was presented this morning to Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt by Credit Union CEO Jim Kenyon.

Whitefish Credit Union challenged schools to raise this money through a spirit debit card campaign.

For every debit card issued with one of eight local high school logos on it, Whitefish Credit Union would donate five dollars to the school whose logo was on that card.

Seeing the dollar amount for the first time as the check was presented to her, ABCFOX spoke with Davis Schmidt who says she will most likely use the donation to honor her staff on teacher appreciation day in May.

This is the first year Whitefish Credit Union has partnered with locals schools and done this pledge.

CEO of Whitefish Credit Union Jim Kenyon says this year was a success and they look forward to participating next year.