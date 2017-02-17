'Sharp' film shows culture and community of Bozeman barbershop

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is this weekend, and one film features a popular barbershop in Bozeman.

The nine-minute film is titled‘Sharp,’ and it shows the culture surrounding barbershops.

According to the film’s description on the festival website, sharp tells the story of the modern barbershop by looking at the relationship between barber and client and the community that creates.

Sheri Caplan from the Barbershop and Shave Parlor says, “We have a personal relationship with them. We get them individually in our chair. We get to have personal conversations with them, and you get to know them over time.”

The owner of the Barbershop and Shave Parlor says that he was approached about participating in a film for the festival by repeat customer and MSU student Duncan Williamson, whose reason for choosing the subject was that he really liked the atmosphere and culture at the Barbershop and Shave Parlor in Bozeman that he's been coming to for years.

“When you groom another person you break down barriers, and you get to become friends. We have a pretty tight-knit family here,” says owner Bryan Kirkland.

Sharp will play at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival this Saturday at 12:30 pm.