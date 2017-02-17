Missoula students the youngest filmmakers in the Big Sky Film Fe - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula students the youngest filmmakers in the Big Sky Film Festival

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival includes 210 selections from filmmakers from across the nation, both young and old, and even a group of high school students. 

The festival brings to a close a five-month mentor-ship for four high schoolers in the Missoula County Public School district. As part of the Big Sky Documentary Film Fellowship, Madison Blank-Plautz, Sheltah Chase, Landon Heaton, Grant Larson worked alongside a filmmaker and each made a short documentary. 

Each student did all their own filming, writing, directing and editing. With any topic to chose from, this gave them the opportunity to see the world from a different lens.

Hellgate High School students Blank-Plautz and Chase remember watching movies from a very young age. Inspired by what they saw on the big screen, they're now the ones standing behind the camera. 

Blank-Plautz documentary is about a 78-year-old Missoula woman named Ethel McDonald who rides here bike all over. Chase, who did the fellowship last year, chose to highlight a high school student in Polson who dresses in a full regalia every day to honor the missing indigenous woman.

"It was kind of interesting to kinda like, you were given this opportunity to create your own short documentary that would be shown to people during the film festival. (It helped) find my passion and what I want to do in the future," says Chase.

Their documentaries run 10 minute or less, but the hours behind the final production were countless. The fellowships website says each student should be prepared to dedicate 3 to 4 hours a week, on top of monthly sessions with the filmmaker. 

On Thursday, February 23rd,  their hard-work will premier in front of a large audience, making Blank-Plautz and Chase a little nervous.

"It's so personal...I'm kinda nervous because I haven't show anyone," they say.

They haven't show anyone except each other, that is.

"You spend so much time on one project and you just pour your heart and soul into it and try to make it look good," says Blank-Plautz.

They're not only each others hardest critics, but also their biggest fans.

"Some of the stuff you guys say is like 'wow that was profound', like I would not have thought about that. Some of it is kind of harsh, but then you kinda see it from like their perspective and its actually good feedback that you get. And you're like actually 'I like this idea better than the original,'" says Blank-Plautz and Chase. 

Not only did the students get to fly under the wing of a local filmmaker, but during the 10 days of the festival, they'll also get to talk with other filmmakers from around the nation. Blank-Plautz and Chase say their favorite part about the whole fellowship was collaborating with the other students, but overall they best summed it up as a once in a lifetime opportunity.
     

  • StatewideMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:43:17 GMT

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:52:43 GMT
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!

  • New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:16:26 GMT

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

  • Suspects in Montana deputy death discussed 'suicide mission'

    Suspects in Montana deputy death discussed 'suicide mission'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:54:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An investigation indicates the father-son duo suspected of killing a southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy first shot at the deputy as he pursued them and then turned around and fired more shots.

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An investigation indicates the father-son duo suspected of killing a southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy first shot at the deputy as he pursued them and then turned around and fired more shots.

  • WATCH: Police procession for fallen sheriff's deputy

    WATCH: Police procession for fallen sheriff's deputy

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:33:23 GMT

    Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene. 

    Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene. 

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.