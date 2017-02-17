Missoula students the youngest filmmakers in the Big Sky Film Festival

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival includes 210 selections from filmmakers from across the nation, both young and old, and even a group of high school students.

The festival brings to a close a five-month mentor-ship for four high schoolers in the Missoula County Public School district. As part of the Big Sky Documentary Film Fellowship, Madison Blank-Plautz, Sheltah Chase, Landon Heaton, Grant Larson worked alongside a filmmaker and each made a short documentary.

Each student did all their own filming, writing, directing and editing. With any topic to chose from, this gave them the opportunity to see the world from a different lens.

Hellgate High School students Blank-Plautz and Chase remember watching movies from a very young age. Inspired by what they saw on the big screen, they're now the ones standing behind the camera.

Blank-Plautz documentary is about a 78-year-old Missoula woman named Ethel McDonald who rides here bike all over. Chase, who did the fellowship last year, chose to highlight a high school student in Polson who dresses in a full regalia every day to honor the missing indigenous woman.

"It was kind of interesting to kinda like, you were given this opportunity to create your own short documentary that would be shown to people during the film festival. (It helped) find my passion and what I want to do in the future," says Chase.

Their documentaries run 10 minute or less, but the hours behind the final production were countless. The fellowships website says each student should be prepared to dedicate 3 to 4 hours a week, on top of monthly sessions with the filmmaker.

On Thursday, February 23rd, their hard-work will premier in front of a large audience, making Blank-Plautz and Chase a little nervous.

"It's so personal...I'm kinda nervous because I haven't show anyone," they say.

They haven't show anyone except each other, that is.

"You spend so much time on one project and you just pour your heart and soul into it and try to make it look good," says Blank-Plautz.

They're not only each others hardest critics, but also their biggest fans.

"Some of the stuff you guys say is like 'wow that was profound', like I would not have thought about that. Some of it is kind of harsh, but then you kinda see it from like their perspective and its actually good feedback that you get. And you're like actually 'I like this idea better than the original,'" says Blank-Plautz and Chase.

Not only did the students get to fly under the wing of a local filmmaker, but during the 10 days of the festival, they'll also get to talk with other filmmakers from around the nation. Blank-Plautz and Chase say their favorite part about the whole fellowship was collaborating with the other students, but overall they best summed it up as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

