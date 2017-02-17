Juvenile arrested for armed robbery of Woods Bay bar

A juvenile has been arrested for the armed robbery of the Sitting Duck Bar in Woods Bay at the end of January.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the male suspect entered the bar with a gun and demanded money. The suspect who was clothed from head to toe, pointed the gun at the bar staff and patrons. He then fled the scene on foot. During the investigation, evidence was collected from the area which led local deputies and detectives with the Sheriff's Office to identify the suspect.

Further investigations are being conducted. The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information contact Detective Erwin Lobdell at (406)249-3015.