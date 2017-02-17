Sentinel sweeps Capital, girls move to 18-0

The Capital Bruins came into Missoula tonight and lost to the Sentinel Spartan boys, who moved to 8-2 in the Western conference with a 53-37 win. Sam Beighle and Will Mytty had good games for the Spartans, who moved into sole possession of second place after their rival, the Hellgate Knights, lost to Flathead.

Meanwhile in Helena, the undefeated Sentinel Spartans were on the road, putting their 17-0 unblemished record in the line, and came away with a hard fought victory 46-44. The Lady Bruins gave Sentinel all sorts of trouble, and the Spartans again pull out a tight win.