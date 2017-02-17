Griz and Lady Griz Lose to Hornets - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz and Lady Griz Lose to Hornets

Posted: Updated:

Both the Griz and Lady Griz fall to Sacramento State to end winning streaks for both squads. The Griz were riding a three game winning streak but saw that snapped by the Hornets after falling 69-67. The Hornets didn't have a single three pointer in the ballgame but dominated the point. Montana had a chance at the end but Ahmaad Rorie missed a couple free throws as Montana was an abysmal 9-17 from the free throw line. The Griz now fall to 8-6 and in a tie for fifth place with Montana State.

The Lady Griz went 2-0 at home last week but that all ended after a 99-69 loss to Sac St. The Hornets and their relentless pressure attack proved to be too much for Montana to handle. Taylor Goligoski led the way for Montana with 18 points. 

