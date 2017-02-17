Dollars and Sense: How to properly maintain your car - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dollars and Sense: How to properly maintain your car

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A recent IHS automotive study determined the average age of cars on the road is just over 11 1/2 years.

For you to get the most out of your car, you need to keep up with the maintenance.

But how do you know what needs to be done, when to do it and who you can trust?

The Better Business Bureau's Dan Buchta has some tips on getting the most out of your car in this Dollars and Sense interview.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:43:17 GMT

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:52:43 GMT
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!

  • WATCH: Police procession for fallen sheriff's deputy

    WATCH: Police procession for fallen sheriff's deputy

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:33:23 GMT

    Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene. 

    Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene. 

  • Suspects in Montana deputy death discussed 'suicide mission'

    Suspects in Montana deputy death discussed 'suicide mission'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:54:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An investigation indicates the father-son duo suspected of killing a southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy first shot at the deputy as he pursued them and then turned around and fired more shots.

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An investigation indicates the father-son duo suspected of killing a southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy first shot at the deputy as he pursued them and then turned around and fired more shots.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

    Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:56:29 GMT

    The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. 

    The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. 

  • New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:16:26 GMT

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.