Dollars and Sense: How to properly maintain your car

A recent IHS automotive study determined the average age of cars on the road is just over 11 1/2 years.

For you to get the most out of your car, you need to keep up with the maintenance.

But how do you know what needs to be done, when to do it and who you can trust?

The Better Business Bureau's Dan Buchta has some tips on getting the most out of your car in this Dollars and Sense interview.