Whitefish man cops a plea for having sex with a child and distributing child porn

ABC FOX Montana has learned that a Whitefish man has reached a plea deal involving having sex with a child under 14 years old and distributing thousands of child pornography images.

Phillip Bruinsma has pleaded to sexual intercourse with a minor 14 years old or younger and sexual abuse of children-- related to the distribution via email of thousands of pictures of children - - some who were just infants.

Charging documents show the investigation began back in March of 2015, when an investigator with ICAC - - the Internet Crimes Against Children unit in Kalispell - - received a call from Dallas police, stating that an IP address from Whitefish was the source of potential child trafficking.

The investigation led ICAC to Bruinsma.

Bruinsma was charged nearly two years ago and just now plead-out.

If sentencing follows the plea agreement, Bruinsma would get 100 years without the possibility of parole for 35 years. That sentencing is set for June.