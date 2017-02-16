Whitefish man cops a plea for having sex with a child and distri - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish man cops a plea for having sex with a child and distributing child porn

Posted: Updated:

ABC FOX Montana has learned that a Whitefish man has reached a plea deal involving having sex with a child under 14 years old and distributing thousands of child pornography images.

Phillip Bruinsma has pleaded to sexual intercourse with a minor 14 years old or younger and sexual abuse of children-- related to the distribution via email of thousands of pictures of children - - some who were just infants.

Charging documents show the investigation began back in March of 2015, when an investigator with ICAC - - the Internet Crimes Against Children unit in Kalispell - - received a call from Dallas police, stating that an IP address from Whitefish was the source of potential child trafficking.

The investigation led ICAC to Bruinsma.

Bruinsma was charged nearly two years ago and just now plead-out.

If sentencing follows the plea agreement, Bruinsma would get 100 years without the possibility of parole for 35 years.  That sentencing is set for June.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.