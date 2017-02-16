Heavy snow caves in roof of former Libby High School

Flathead Emergency Services has assured ABCFOX that aside from a few melting snow banks and some puddles, Kalispell hasn’t had any threats of severe flooding or buildings collapsing due to any severe weather.

However the same can't be said for the town of Libby.

Feet of heavy snow and ice caused the roof of former Libby High School to collapse yesterday, February 15. Luckily no one was inside the old school at the time.

Former Libby Schools Superintendent Kirby Maki says the plans to turn the old school into condos are also crushed, “The intent there was to put that building back into condition and make it into a condominium,” says Maki. “Unfortunately, the roof collapsed in the old building, it's difficult at this point in time because hopefully it gets taken care of and improved upon."

This isn’t the only problems heavy snow and ice is causing Libby.

Lincoln County Emergency crews continue to work tirelessly to break down ice jams on Flower Creek to keep it from overflowing.

Flower Creek runs right through town and emergency managers say if it were to overflow, like it did in 2011 it would flood countless houses.

Photo courtesy of Byron Sanderson.