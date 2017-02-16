Prep District Hoops Scores

District 13-C Boys:
Lincoln 63, Clark Fork 37
Darby 76, Victor 41
13-C Girls:
Victor 46, Valley Christian 36
Darby 48, Lincoln 31
District 12-C Boys:
Twin Bridges 66, Lima 11
Drummond 61, Sheridan 30
!2-C Girls:
Twin Bridges 64, Sheridan 9
Granite County, Harrison-Willow Creek 23
District 11-C Boys:
11-C Girls:
Shields Valley 18, Gardiner 63
District 6B Boys:
Florence 57, Ronan 52
6B Girls:
District 5B Boys:
Jefferson 44, Manhattan 37
5B Girls:
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course. Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title.
After going 0-22 in 2014 the Sentinel Spartans softball squad rebuilt and now they are heading to the state tournament after beating rival Hellgate in a playoff. The Spartans took game one 10-0 and advanced to the tournament after winning game two 18-4. The Spartans were the three seed coming out of the west. The Class AA state softball tournament starts May 25th in Great Falls.
April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.
Just like it is across the United States, Lacrosse is exploding in popularity in the Gallatin Valley.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency.
The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
