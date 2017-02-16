Prep District Hoops Scores - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Prep District Hoops Scores

Posted: Updated:

District 13-C Boys:

Lincoln 63, Clark Fork 37

Darby 76, Victor 41

13-C Girls:

Victor 46, Valley Christian 36

Darby 48, Lincoln 31

District 12-C Boys:

Twin Bridges 66, Lima 11

Drummond 61, Sheridan 30

!2-C Girls:

Twin Bridges 64, Sheridan 9

Granite County, Harrison-Willow Creek 23

District 11-C Boys:

11-C Girls:

Shields Valley 18, Gardiner 63

District 6B Boys:

Florence 57, Ronan 52

6B Girls:

District 5B Boys:

Jefferson 44, Manhattan 37

5B Girls:

