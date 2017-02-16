UM president search gets underway - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM president search gets underway

MISSOULA -

A search committee tasked with hiring a new University of Montana president held its first meeting on campus Thursday afternoon. 

An email to staff from Interim President Sheila Stearns said Commission of Higher Education Clayton Christian was on campus to lead the meeting. 

The committee is working alongside a private consulting firm to find a new president. Former President Royce Engstrom announced he would resign in December after falling enrollment and budget woes. 

The University is encouraging people to submit their feedback in the search by sending an email to UMSearch@umontana.edu.

