Maricelli appointed as Missoula's new undersheriff

Sheriff TJ McDermott has appointed Rich Maricelli to the position of Undersheriff.

Maricelli started as a patrol deputy, later became a detective, a position he held for 15 years, two of those as Captain. He was nominated and selected to attend the National FBI Academy, which in completed in 2008. In 2011, at a ceremony in Washington D.C., Marcelli was honored by President Obama as one of the nation’s “Top Cops.”

Maricelli retired from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 to pursue a career at Neptune Aviation as their safety manager. During that time, Maricelli stayed closely connected to Missoula law enforcement.

“I’ve followed the work of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and have been impressed by many of the changes incorporated in the last few years,” said Maricelli. “The K-9 unit is a welcome addition. Plus, the new positions added at both the detention facility and patrol division are helping keep our officers and community safe.”

“Rich Maricelli’s work ethic, professionalism and integrity always stood out during his time at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff TJ McDermott. “After seeking input from various members of the department, I am confident Rich Maricelli will be well-supported by our team. We know his years of experience will play an important role in the success of our office.”