Lawmakers propose delaying closure of developmental center

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two Montana lawmakers are sponsoring bills aimed at delaying the closure of a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities who have been determined by a court to pose a risk of serious harm to themselves or others.



The House Human Services Committee heard a bill Wednesday that would keep the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder open for another two years and maintain a 12-bed intensive behavioral center for clients who need to be stabilized before being placed in group homes.



Another bill seeking to delay the closure would direct the state to seek a change in Medicaid reimbursements for services provided to those with developmental disabilities.



Lawmakers voted in 2015 to close the center and move its then-53 residents to community-based settings by June 2017. The center currently has 25 residents, including 12 in a locked facility.

