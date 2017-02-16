Keystone XL developer renews effort to build in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is once again seeking approval for a route through Nebraska.



TransCanada said Thursday that it has filed an application with the state commission that regulates oil pipelines.



The company's previous attempts to start construction in Nebraska have been thwarted by activists and some landowners who worry about its environmental impact. Opponents have already met to discuss how they can halt the project.



The Keystone XL would travel from Canada through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, where it would connect with an existing Keystone pipeline network to carry crude oil to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.



Republican President Donald Trump has said he supports the pipeline, and last month he signed executive memos to make it easier for the project to move forward.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/16/2017 9:42:49 AM (GMT -7:00)