Bobcats introduce Brian Armstrong as new offensive coordinator

The Montana State Bobcats moved quickly on Tuesday. Just hours after reports surfaced, saying offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham was heading to North Dakota State, the Bobcats officially elevated offensive line coach Brian Armstrong to the coordinator position.

Armstrong and head coach Jeff Choate met with media on Wednesday to talk about the change. Choate said the two met over the weekend and he felt Armstrong was the right man to take over the offensive play calling.

"We had a meeting on Sunday afternoon and felt very strongly that was the direction I wanted to go, and I felt that he was the right guy at the right time," said Choate.

Armstrong brings with him a pretty impressive resume calling plays on offense. His teams at Rocky Mountain College typically featured potent offenses.

"You know, you look at what he was able to do with really a smaller amount of resources, in terms of some of the numbers he put up on offense," Choate said. "I think that he also understands philosophically what I want to do."

Armstrong said he won't be making any sweeping changes to the offense, and that he wants to build the best offense he can, using the weapons at his disposal.

"I really think streamline and simplify," said Armstrong. "The one thing I want our guys to be able to do is run off the football, regardless of the position, with confidence and be able to play fast."

The Cats aren't done making football hires just yet. Choate said he hopes to have a new offensive line coach soon, with spring football scheduled to start March 22nd.