Valuable resources being saved in Merc building's deconstruction

The deconstruction of a Missoula mainstay now brings a unique opportunity for Missoula residents.

The Missoula Mercantile building is currently being deconstructed, a process that will last approximately three weeks more before demolition can begin in the near future.

But one local business has been called to help preserve the Merc's foundation for future generations.

For a good number of demolition projects, the demolition process leaves materials destroyed and completely useless.

However, Missoula’s Home ReSource specializes in deconstructing buildings of all shapes and sizes, and selling some of the leftover supplies for future buildings or projects to utilize.

The prize offered deep within the Missoula Merc?

A supply of old, high quality lumber that harkens back to Missoula’s earliest days more than 100 years ago.

“It’s part of our heritage,” said Katie Deuel, Executive Director with Home ReSource. “We were a timber town; Missoula was a blue collar town. We still have our national forests, but knowing that we have some of that wood that's unique now… It's harder to come by now, that old growth, clear grain wood.”

Deuel said a number of residents around town are already calling about getting a price point on the lumber, so they can have a literal piece of the Merc's foundation built into their homes or possessions for future generations.