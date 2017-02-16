Still no arrests in Lolo double fatal - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Still no arrests in Lolo double fatal

MISSOULA -

The Missoula County Sheriff's office remains tight-lipped on its investigation into a double fatal shooting near Lolo.

51-year-old Bradley Stover and 43-year-old Tonya Gilliam died in January from gunshot wounds they sustained, in a rental cabin behind Roper's Lounge.

Missoula’s Detective Captain David Conway says a sizable amount of evidence is currently being tested at the Montana Crime Lab, and said on Wednesday that they are waiting on tests to confirm a number of leads and theories related to the case.

Conway said for now, the department is still unable to release any new information on the case, and is making sure to take it's time in getting the facts correct.

Conway echoed previous sentiments of the department on the unresolved case, saying locals have no reason to feel their safety is in question.

