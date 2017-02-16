Still no arrests in Lolo double fatal

The Missoula County Sheriff's office remains tight-lipped on its investigation into a double fatal shooting near Lolo.
51-year-old Bradley Stover and 43-year-old Tonya Gilliam died in January from gunshot wounds they sustained, in a rental cabin behind Roper's Lounge.
Missoula’s Detective Captain David Conway says a sizable amount of evidence is currently being tested at the Montana Crime Lab, and said on Wednesday that they are waiting on tests to confirm a number of leads and theories related to the case.
Conway said for now, the department is still unable to release any new information on the case, and is making sure to take it's time in getting the facts correct.
Conway echoed previous sentiments of the department on the unresolved case, saying locals have no reason to feel their safety is in question.
Friday, May 19 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:34:19 GMT
A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit. MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...
A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit. MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...
Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
After eight weeks of viewing over 35 toy inventions the kid judges have spoken, and Artsplash™ (formerly known as Liquid Art) prevailed as the first-ever winner of ABC's "The Toy Box." Artsplash™ is now available for...
After eight weeks of viewing over 35 toy inventions the kid judges have spoken, and Artsplash™ (formerly known as Liquid Art) prevailed as the first-ever winner of ABC's "The Toy Box." Artsplash™ is now available for...
Thursday, February 27 2014 11:49 AM EST2014-02-27 16:49:33 GMT
SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.