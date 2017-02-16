Trial delayed for alleged killer of Poplar toddler

The trial for a woman accused of killing a baby girl in Poplar is delayed once again.

43-year-old Janelle Red Dog faces first- and second- degree murder charges for allegedly killing 13-month-old Kenzley Olson last April, and leaving her body in a duffel bag in a dumpster.

This marks the second reschedule for Red Dog's trial, which was originally set for November, followed by a new date on February 27th, before now being re-set for May 22nd in Great Falls.

The delay was issued to give Red Dog's public defender enough time to prepare.

Red Dog pleaded not guilty to the crime in tribal court, and faces a potential life sentence if convicted.