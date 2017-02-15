A Bozeman man stranded in the backcountry calls Search and Rescue for help

One Bozeman man stranded in the backcountry with his two dogs called search and rescue for help. Yesterday evening, Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to the backcountry search.

A man was riding a motorized snow bike with his two dogs in the area of the Little Bear Cabin outside of the Gallatin Gateway, when he lost all sense of direction.

Rescuers were able to locate him about 3 miles from his truck and then escort him and his dogs back to safety.

Captain Jason Jarrett of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says, "Los Angeles County has lifeguards because they have beaches, we have search and rescue because we have backcountry."

Captain Jason Jarrett has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years and has been on hundreds of search and rescues. Most of the incidents are similar to the incident that happened last night.

Captain Jarrett says, "It is our experience that the vast majority of our calls are not negligence or really stupid behavior, those are the ones you hear about. It is mostly good people that are just having a bad day.

Captain Jarrett says the man who was lost last night did the right thing by calling right away and not getting himself more lost. But what happens if you get lost and you don't have cell service or your phone is dead.

Captain Jarrett says, "first of all when everything goes wrong, you should be doing everything right which means you are ready to spend the night out when you go because you can't guarantee you're going to find cell coverage and you can't guarantee that your electronic device never fails."

Jarret also says that if you are headed into the backcountry make sure you always take a partner and let someone know where you are going before you leave.