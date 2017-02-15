A Bozeman man stranded in the backcountry calls Search and Rescu - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A Bozeman man stranded in the backcountry calls Search and Rescue for help

Posted: Updated:

One Bozeman man stranded in the backcountry with his two dogs called search and rescue for help. Yesterday evening, Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to the backcountry search.

A man was riding a motorized snow bike with his two dogs in the area of the Little Bear Cabin outside of the Gallatin Gateway, when he lost all sense of direction.

Rescuers were able to locate him about 3 miles from his truck and then escort him and his dogs back to safety.

Captain Jason Jarrett of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says, "Los Angeles County has lifeguards because they have beaches, we have search and rescue because we have backcountry." 

Captain Jason Jarrett has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years and has been on hundreds of search and rescues. Most of the incidents are similar to the incident that happened last night. 

Captain Jarrett says, "It is our experience that the vast majority of our calls are not negligence or really stupid behavior, those are the ones you hear about. It is mostly good people that are just having a bad day.

Captain Jarrett says the man who was lost last night did the right thing by calling right away and not getting himself more lost. But what happens if you get lost and you don't have cell service or your phone is dead.

Captain Jarrett says, "first of all when everything goes wrong, you should be doing everything right which means you are ready to spend the night out when you go because you can't guarantee you're going to find cell coverage and you can't guarantee that your electronic device never fails."

Jarret also says that if you are headed into the backcountry make sure you always take a partner and let someone know where you are going before you leave.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:52:43 GMT
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!

  • One killed in Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton

    One killed in Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:34:19 GMT
    A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit.  MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...
    A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit.  MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    Thursday, February 27 2014 11:49 AM EST2014-02-27 16:49:33 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.

  • Soccer

    Hope Solo Poses Nude, Says She's No Role Model

    Hope Solo Poses Nude, Says She's No Role Model

    Tuesday, August 23 2011 3:18 PM EDT2011-08-23 19:18:32 GMT
    Richland's own Hope Solo became a household name this summer during the women's World Cup soccer championship. And now she has posed nude for the Body Issue of ESPN The Magazine.
    Richland's own Hope Solo became a household name this summer during the women's World Cup soccer championship. And now she has posed nude for the Body Issue of ESPN The Magazine.

  • Sarah Gravlee

    Sarah Gravlee

    Sarah Gravlee is ABC FOX Montana's News Director. Being able to live and work in Montana and bring you the ABC FOX Montana News is a privilege Sarah Gravlee does not take lightly.
     

    Sarah Gravlee is ABC FOX Montana's News Director. Being able to live and work in Montana and bring you the ABC FOX Montana News is a privilege Sarah Gravlee does not take lightly.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.