New things are coming to this year's Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Butte America Foundation is taking over the famous Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

Matt Boyle with Butte America Foundation said he is not nervous to plan such a beloved parade in the mining city. He added his pretty confident in what he has in store.

Boyle was given the job to organize the parade about three weeks ago from the Butte Chamber of Commerce.

The planning so far has been off to a good start. In fact, they will be adding a new feature to the parade.

"We are going to add a music stage on Park's Street this year. We will have a live stage set up there with some music running from about eleven in the morning till eleven at night,” said Boyle.

As for volunteers, he said there are more volunteers than in years past.

It was one of the reasons, Butte America Foundation took over the parade this year.

Butte Community Celebrations, who organized the parade for years, said they could never get enough volunteers to help out.

"Just within our circle of the Butte American Foundation, we have a lot of people we can reach out to. We already have about twenty volunteers signed up on our list which is about three times the amount they got last year,” said Boyle.

However, Butte Community Celebrations has been giving advice and tips to Boyle and his team.

As for funding for the parade, Butte America Foundation will be raising money for the parade expenses.

March 8th the foundation will be hosting a pint night fundraiser event at Muddy Creek Brewery.

If you want to know more about the parade or volunteering you can go to http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/