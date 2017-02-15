Bozeman firefighters cope with emotions after fatal fire

Bozeman firefighters worked hard to save Sheryl Mooney's life Monday night when they pulled her out of her burning home.

Just like soldiers in combat, firefighters and emergency medical responders share the same increased risk for post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the International Association of Firefighters about 20% of firefighters suffer from PTSD.

ABC FOX Montana learns how Bozeman’s fire chief aims to keep grief from his department.

Deputy Chief Mike Maltaverne, who was here on the scene, says it takes an emotional toll for the firemen to win a fire fight but lose a life.

In moments like these, when lives are on the line firefighters say they want the public to know they see things, you usually don't.

"From being on scene where someone's died or seeing something a normal person probably shouldn't see over and over again,” said Chief Maltaverne. “There's a compounding effect when you see that over and over again on the jobs and you just have to find a way to deal with it.”

Chief Maltaverne says Bozeman firefighters see more fatal accidents than fatal fires.

Fortunately, Bozeman deadly house fires are statistically less common than many US cities. In fact in the last 6 years there have only been 5 deaths from fires in the city of Bozeman.

"Statistically our numbers are lower than the national average so we're proud of that we think some of that success is with our prevention efforts here," said Chief Maltaverne.

Still emotions set in for his crew, disappointment, guilt and judgment.

“The challenge for us while we're on the scene is to suppress our own emotions and do the job that we're called to do,” said Chief Maltaverne. Then we basically have to process our own emotions at a later time.”

After a traumatizing call such as Monday’s fire the chief looks for signs of grief in his team.

"On a normal fire we take care of the incident and get back to the fire station ready for the next call an incident like that that normal process and we come back to the fire station things are quiet it's just not the same feeling."

Now Chief Maltaverne tells me after this incident there will be someone brought in to start and open a conversation to talk and process the stress dealing with a fatal call.