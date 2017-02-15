Montana legislator says hospital prices are out of control

A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit. MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...

