'Chasing the Dragon': tackling prescription medication abuse

EVERGREEN -

With over 25 lbs of meth, 1 lb of heroin and 150 lbs of cocaine seized in the state of Montana in 2016, there is a push to draw awareness on this drug abuse in the Flathead Valley 

Several FBI agents are in Kalispell today, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 spreading the word about a film called "Chasing The Dragon."  The title of this film refers to when an addict runs out of prescription pain medication, they essentially continue to chase their first high that they will never experience again.

ABCFOX spoke with Michael Kulstad with the FBI who says the key to fighting the abuse and dependency of prescription drugs, is awareness and education, “My hope is that if one kid there is either offered that pill or given that prescription for an injury they think twice,” says Kulstad.  “That they know that that pill is specifically for a legitimate injury and they're probably going to turn away because turning down that path and not going towards addiction is so much easier and so much better and so much less painful than that path to addiction.”

He tells us he hopes this film does just that and today, students at Glacier High School watched it this morning.

Many times addiction starts at the teen level, when kids are offered a pill at a party.  Kulstad hopes this documentary will make kids think twice.

He tells us so far the program has been a success in many schools and businesses.

Photo courtesy of Pixabay

