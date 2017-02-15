Valentine's Day search results in rescue, lesson for other adven - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Valentine's Day search results in rescue, lesson for other adventurers

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call in the backcountry on February 14. 

A 45-year-old Bozeman man was riding a motorized snow bike with his two dogs in the area of the Little Bear Cabin when he became disoriented.

He used his cell phone to call for help when he could not find his way back to his truck. 

Using software from the man’s phone, searchers were able to pinpoint the man’s location. Rescuers then drove snowmobiles to his location and escorted him and the dogs back to his truck.

Sheriff Gootkin would like to point out a couple factors that helped ensure this was a successful search and rescue event:

  1. The man carried a means of communication with him and called for help when he ran into trouble. 
  2. The man also stayed in one place as directed by searchers, even though the weather was cold and darkness was setting in.  This ensured searchers could maintain communications with him and that he did not end up in further trouble. 

Sheriff Gootkin would also like to remind people to be prepared to stay in the backcountry for the night no matter the time of year.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One killed in Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton

    One killed in Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:34:19 GMT
    A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit.  MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...
    A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit.  MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:16:41 GMT

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Memorial Service is set for Deputy Moore

    Memorial Service is set for Deputy Moore

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:50:07 GMT

    A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore. 

    A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.