Crews clean up semi blocking I-90 near Lookout Pass

A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit. MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...

On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore .

After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...