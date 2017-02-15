Crews clean up semi blocking I-90 near Lookout Pass - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crews clean up semi blocking I-90 near Lookout Pass

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
IDAHO -

Crews are working to clear a semi from I-90 near mile marker 2. 

The accident occurred Tuesday night, when the semi tipped over onto its side, blocking the driving lane. 

Expect delays near Lookout Pass. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

  • Deputy Moore's death brings up painful past for the Flathead

    Deputy Moore's death brings up painful past for the Flathead

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:09:12 GMT

    The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.

    The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One killed in Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton

    One killed in Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:34:19 GMT
    A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit.  MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...
    A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit.  MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:16:41 GMT

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Memorial Service is set for Deputy Moore

    Memorial Service is set for Deputy Moore

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:50:07 GMT

    A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore. 

    A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

    The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:57:47 GMT
    Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...
    Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.