UPDATE: Major fire damage reported at Evergreen business

Major fire damage is reported at a business on Highway 2 in Evergreen.

Numerous fire agencies responded at about 1:00 am Wednesday morning to the report of flames and fire at Reddig Equipment, a business off Highway 2 near Rose Crossing.

Initially the Montana Department of Transportation reported the structure fire forced road crews to shut down both south bound lanes of traffic on Highway 2 North.

MDT says traffic near mile marker 126.3, near Rose Crossing was being diverted to the center lane by law enforcement.

Traffic is now open, but drivers will still see emergency crews as they drive near the area, so drivers will want to watch for that.

The South Kalispell Fire Department along with many other agencies, including Columbia Falls Fire and Creston Fire spent roughly four hours battling the fire.

ABCFOX spoke with Evergreen Fire Chief Craig Williams who personally knows the owners of Reddig Equipment and Storage. He tells us the owners are just in complete shock over this loss, as Reddig was a long standing local business.

As of about 10:00 am on Wednesday morning, the cause is unknown.

Firefighters are now though, dealing with another hazard… while trying to fight the flames a gas line broke. Our reporter on scene says Northwestern Energy is also on scene trying to resolve that.

In the daylight, the building is mostly charred, the structure is reportedly still standing, but not stable..

The fire is out, but firefighters are still watching for flare ups.

ABC FOX Montana has our Maren Siu on scene and we will have more information available later in the day.

As of 1:50 pm traffic in both south bound lanes on Highway 2 returned to normal.