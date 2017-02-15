Surprise puppy visit on Valentine's Day

As part of their month-long “Give Love” campaign, the Humane Society of Western Montana— partnering with Subaru of Missoula— delivered a special surprise to Missoula’s Senior Resident community.

On Valentine’s day, a litter of puppies— all six-weeks old, and named individually after Looney Tunes characters like Elmer and Sylvester— visited nearly 40 senior citizens from The Village Senior Residence home.

The “Give Love” campaign additionally features special deals, prizes and discounts to promote a month of added animal adoptions.

After their visit, residents at the Village say were promised by the Humane Society that each of the puppies are guaranteed to find new homes.