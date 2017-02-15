100+ year old Missoula venue joins Documentary Film Fest

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival returns for its 14th year on Friday, February 17th, including a host of new venues for nearly 200 films on tap this year.

One of those venues: Hell Gate Lodge #383, a first-time venue for the annual event, which has also been a Missoula mainstay since 1911.

The venue has hosted a number of events and played movies in their lodge hall in the past, but never a film festival; additionally, the Elk Lodge will play host to a winter market and a number of music festivals that will overlap with the festival.

Rachel Gregg, Executive Director with the Missoula Film Society, said this combination of various events and highlights in one setting is a great microcosm of what Missoula is all about.

"Missoula character is a big part of what we do,” Gregg said. “That's what people love about the festival. Documentaries are awesome and people always love going to movies, but actually creating a festival event should really represent what Missoula is."

Venue Manager for the Lodge, Shawna Lee, said it was an easy choice when she was approached about being a host venue for the event; she even said it coincided with the Lodge’s motto: “We care, we share.”

"I think Missoula is still really good about still being in touch with 'do it yourself' and a lot of the cool things about events like this and festivals is you've got be creative in how you find where you're going to have it,” Lee said.

For a full list of this year’s Film Festival showings, you can visit http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org