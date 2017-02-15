100+ year old Missoula venue joins Documentary Film Fest - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

100+ year old Missoula venue joins Documentary Film Fest

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival returns for its 14th year on Friday, February 17th, including a host of new venues for nearly 200 films on tap this year.

One of those venues: Hell Gate Lodge #383, a first-time venue for the annual event, which has also been a Missoula mainstay since 1911.

The venue has hosted a number of events and played movies in their lodge hall in the past, but never a film festival; additionally, the Elk Lodge will play host to a winter market and a number of music festivals that will overlap with the festival.

Rachel Gregg, Executive Director with the Missoula Film Society, said this combination of various events and highlights in one setting is a great microcosm of what Missoula is all about.

"Missoula character is a big part of what we do,” Gregg said. “That's what people love about the festival. Documentaries are awesome and people always love going to movies, but actually creating a festival event should really represent what Missoula is."

Venue Manager for the Lodge, Shawna Lee, said it was an easy choice when she was approached about being a host venue for the event; she even said it coincided with the Lodge’s motto: “We care, we share.”

"I think Missoula is still really good about still being in touch with 'do it yourself' and a lot of the cool things about events like this and festivals is you've got be creative in how you find where you're going to have it,” Lee said.

For a full list of this year’s Film Festival showings, you can visit http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:16:41 GMT

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

  • Memorial Service is set for Deputy Moore

    Memorial Service is set for Deputy Moore

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:50:07 GMT

    A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore. 

    A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Detectives investigating suspicious disappearance of Corey Flannigan

    Detectives investigating suspicious disappearance of Corey Flannigan

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-09 17:59:14 GMT

    Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4.  Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says. 

    Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4.  Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says. 

  • ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:50:32 GMT

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.