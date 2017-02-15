100+ year old Missoula venue joins Documentary Film Fest

After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore.
Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4. Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
