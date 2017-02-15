Sentinel Spartans get sweep of Helena, girls move to 17-0

The Sentinel Spartan girls basketball team is on a mission. After having a rough weekend against rival Hellgate, where they only scored one field goal in the second half, the team knew they would need to bounce back against what many are calling the second best team in Class AA, the Helena Lady Bengals.

The Spartans won the game 47-41 on great performances by Lexi Deden and Kylie Frohlich. Jamie Pickens and Camden Hilbourn had good games for the Lady Bengals, who drop their second conference game, both of them to Sentinel. The Spartans have now won 17 games in a row, and are undefeated on the season.

The Sentinel boys were on the road facing the Bengals, and quickly found themselves behind a motivated Helena squad. Sam Beighle hit two big threes in the fourth quarter to finally put the Bengals away, as Sentinel won 52-46. The Spartans move to 7-2 in the Western conference, keeping them tied with the Hellgate Knights for the number two spot.