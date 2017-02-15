Sentinel Spartans get sweep of Helena, girls move to 17-0 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sentinel Spartans get sweep of Helena, girls move to 17-0

Posted: Updated:

The Sentinel Spartan girls basketball team is on a mission. After having a rough weekend against rival Hellgate, where they only scored one field goal in the second half, the team knew they would need to bounce back against what many are calling the second best team in Class AA, the Helena Lady Bengals.

The Spartans won the game 47-41 on great performances by Lexi Deden and Kylie Frohlich. Jamie Pickens and Camden Hilbourn had good games for the Lady Bengals, who drop their second conference game, both of them to Sentinel. The Spartans have now won 17 games in a row, and are undefeated on the season. 

The Sentinel boys were on the road facing the Bengals, and quickly found themselves behind a motivated Helena squad. Sam Beighle hit two big threes in the fourth quarter to finally put the Bengals away, as Sentinel won 52-46. The Spartans move to 7-2 in the Western conference, keeping them tied with the Hellgate Knights for the number two spot.

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:16:41 GMT

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

  • Seeley Swan, Manhattan Christian win Class C golf titles

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:49:53 GMT

    Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course.  Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title. 

  • Spartans softball squad going to state

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:42:24 GMT

    After going 0-22 in 2014 the Sentinel Spartans softball squad rebuilt and now they are heading to the state tournament after beating rival Hellgate in a playoff. The Spartans took game one 10-0 and advanced to the tournament after winning game two 18-4. The Spartans were the three seed coming out of the west. The Class AA state softball tournament starts May 25th in Great Falls. 

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

  • Deputy Moore's death brings up painful past for the Flathead

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:09:12 GMT

    The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Memorial Service is set for Deputy Moore

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:50:07 GMT

    A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Detectives investigating suspicious disappearance of Corey Flannigan

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-09 17:59:14 GMT

    Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4.  Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says. 

  • ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:50:32 GMT

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

