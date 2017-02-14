Montana State promotes offensive line coach Armstrong to OC - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana State promotes offensive line coach Armstrong to OC

Posted: Updated:

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State football coach Jeff Choate elevated Brian Armstrong to the offensive coordinator position Tuesday after Courtney Messingham, who filled that role last season, left the Bobcat program.

Montana State’s offensive line coach last fall, Armstrong came to MSU after a successful tenure as head coach and offensive coordinator at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. Armstrong served as head coach from 2009-15, landing Frontier Conference Coach of the Year honors twice, after working as the program’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2007-08.

“I thought Brian did a great job with the offensive line,” Choate said of a unit that helped MSU finish 17th in the FCS in rushing offense and 14th in red zone offense in 2016. Senior guard JP Flynn earned Third Team All-America and First Team All-Big Sky honors. “He’s an excellent football coach, and he coordinated some prolific offenses at Rocky Mountain. He’s worked in this capacity before and our offense will move forward without missing a beat.”

Under Messingham’s direction in 2016, the Bobcat offense transitioned to true freshman Chris Murray at quarterback mid-season and won the final two games of the year while averaging 25.6 points (11th in the Big Sky) and 367.9 yards (12th) per game. “Courtney did an outstanding job last season,” Choate said. “The offense improved as the season progressed and he was able to adapt and adjust to injuries and personnel changes and the things that came along. He has a long relationship with (NDSU head coach) Chris Klieman, and I wish him the best.”

Choate indicated that he plans to add an offensive line coach to manage day-to-day functions of that group.

