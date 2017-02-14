McKenzie Johnston named Big Sky Player of the Week - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

McKenzie Johnston named Big Sky Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:

Courtesy Montana Sports Information:

It took McKenzie Johnston, who was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, 19 games and 39 attempts at the start of her collegiate career before she finally made her fourth 3-pointer.

In two games last week she went 4 for 5 -- she is 7 for 10 from the arc the last four games -- making her the apt face of the Lady Griz, who are on their first two-game winning streak of the season and, just maybe, a team on the rise.

A season that began with injuries to Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Sims was going to require patience and a long-term view. After two dozen games, what could be is suddenly becoming what is. And Johnston has sparked the resurgence.

In home wins last week over Southern Utah and Northern Arizona, Johnston averaged 22.5 points on 68.2 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists as Montana snapped a 13-game losing streak and picked up its first Big Sky wins of the season.

Montana built 18-point second-half leads in both games and showed signs, for lengthy stretches, of being the Lady Griz that everyone has come to expect over the last four decades.

“This team has needed leadership and has been looking for someone to be a leader out on the floor, and McKenzie has started to provide that at the point,” said first-year coach Shannon Schweyen. “She doesn’t have a lot of highs and lows, and I think her teammates really respond to that.”

But it took getting her own game squared away before she could give the team the leadership and confidence it was lacking. The playmaking was always there -- she had 20 assists in her first six collegiate games -- but the shooting wasn’t.

Like the team, Johnston was mired in a shooting slump that could be measured in weeks and months, not just games. The Lady Griz shot better than 40 percent just twice through the season’s first 18 games.

It was just one shot, the 3-pointer Johnston hit midway through the third quarter in Montana’s home loss to Sacramento State, but it changed everything. It was her first made 3-pointer in 42 days.

“None of my shots were going early on, especially threes, and I wasn’t used to that,” said Johnston. “Every time I shot, I was hoping it would go in instead of thinking it was going in.

“I think it just took one game to hit a couple of shots, and ever since then I’ve had the confidence that I can make them. Once I knocked down a couple of threes, I realized I didn’t have to worry about it. That’s what’s changed the most.”

In Montana’s overtime loss to Montana State on Feb. 4, Johnston scored a then-career high 17 points, going 6 for 10 overall, 2 for 3 from 3-point range. It was just a prelude to last week’s breakout masterpiece.

Johnston put the idea of a triple-double into courtside conversation in Montana’s 64-55 win over Southern Utah on Thursday, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Two days later, against Northern Arizona, with Taylor Goligoski and Hailey Nicholson going 2 for 17, Johnston picked up the slack. She finished with 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting, four rebounds and three assists.

She scored 17 points in the second and third quarters as Montana built a 45-27 lead, then made the big plays down the stretch as the Lady Griz held on for a 60-59 win.

The biggest: her driving layup with five seconds left that proved to be the game-winner.

“It’s been a long time coming. There was such a big difference coming out for the NAU game after having won the game before,” said Johnston.

“You could tell everyone loved the feeling and was confident we could do it again. All those close games we had against teams near the top of the conference, like North Dakota, Eastern Washington and Montana State, proved to us we can play with anybody.”

Of course last week’s wins came at home, against teams that are now 2-24 in league. A bigger challenge awaits, with road games this week at Sacramento State on Thursday and Portland State on Saturday.

Montana is 0-11 in games played outside of Missoula this season, and both teams had double-digit wins over the Lady Griz last month at Dahlberg Arena, with the Hornets winning 73-60, the Vikings winning 64-44.

“There was a huge load taken off the players with the wins last week and some confidence gained,” said Schweyen. “That pressure is off, but we want to keep it rolling. This team should keep getting better and is capable of a lot more.”

Montana Sports Information

