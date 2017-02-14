Chord Rustlers make hearts sing with singing valentines

It's Valentine’s Day and love is in the air. You can see the love, feel the love and hear the love thanks to a group of men who love to sing.

In fact, those men serenaded many loved ones in the Bozeman area with singing valentines.

ABC FOX Montana joins the Chord Rustlers quartet as they deliver messages of love.

Three groups of the quartets with the Chord Rustlers, a group of men of many different ages who gather together singing barbershop music, spent the day singing songs of love.

From schools to businesses and nursing homes the Chord Rustlers brightened every room they sang in.

"We have a great time every year, we go out singing probably between 20 and 30 singing Valentines and it's truly a blast," said Kevin Matson.

Kevin Matson has been singing with the Chord Rustlers for years and says his favorite part delivering valentines is the reactions.

“Seeing the joy on every body's faces, that’s my favorite part,” said Matson. “Some of them are surprised and a lot of them are a little embarrassed and that's part of the fun. The guys sometimes seem a little uncomfortable when four guys start serenading them, but we make it fun.”

While there were many smiles and giggles, one song brought Rachel Andrews to tears.

"He never does anything like this I was very surprised,” said Rachel Andrews. “He had them sing the song for me that was our first dance for my wedding so that's the one that got me. It's pretty awesome and pretty special."

The songs not only put a smile on many faces they also give back to the community.

"All the proceeds that we make for the day go to our programs with kids and you and getting young people singing," said Matson.

Don't worry if you didn't receive a singing valentine you can stop you can watch the Chord Rustlers sing on their performance on March 25th. Happy Valentine's Day everyone!