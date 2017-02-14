The big "M" might be getting new shooting range

The big 'M' is one of residents' favorite places to shoot and now the parks department wants to put an official range in place.

According to J.P Gallagher with Butte-Silver Bow’s Park and Recreation Department said the project would cost about $52,000.

Gallagher added they're trying to get a grant from the Fish Wildlife & Parks to pay for this project.

He said for the new shooting range there would be a Jack-leg fence like behind the big M being 250 yards wide and 150 feet long with trash bids and benches inside.

This range will be free and gives locals access to a professional shooting area unlike shooting off the back of their trucks, according to Gallagher.

Overall, it will provide safety especially to others who aren't shooting.

"People who are using the trails and riding bikes and different things back there. They will understand exactly which direction the shooting is going,” said Gallagher.

He also mentioned this new shooting range will even help with big M's trash problem.

Gallagher explained by making the shooting range a restricted area it prevents some locals from dumping trash.

He and the park’s department believe once locals see this new shooting range it might change their attitude about dumping trash.

"But when you treat it like a dump people respect it like a dump. So we want to change that attitude and really have a nice recreational area behind the M,” said Gallagher.

As for the grant, he said they won’t hear back about until March or April. He added he hopes to build this new shooting range in late fall.