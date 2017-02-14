Expect high winds in Livingston over the next couple of days

Chicago might be known as the Windy City, but Livingston, Montana might give them a run for their money. High winds of up to 60 miles per hour are expected to hit Livingston over the next couple of days.

High winds are common in Livingston, the average wind speed is 15 miles per hour making it the windiest city in Montana. Local Residents to whom we spoke on Tuesday afternoon say they have been dealing with the wind for years.

One Livingston resident says, "Growing up here the last 25 years I've dealt with the wind a lot. It's something that I've come to expect everyday stepping outside of my house. You know, I don't expect my hair to look great when i get to work.

While another says, "You don't really prepare it's just kind of life in Livingston, somedays we get days like this where it's really nice and you try to cherish it and enjoy it because you know the wind is coming."

Gusting winds can bring down trees, power lines and signs. Tips from the Weather Channel in high wind situations say to stand clear of roadways or train tracks and to avoid elevated areas such as roofs. If driving, keep both hands on the wheel and slow down. Watch for objects blowing across the road and be cautious around tall semis or vehicles pulling trailers.