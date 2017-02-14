Ice jams threaten flooding in Libby

One of the main creeks in Libby, Flower creek, is backed up with ice and water causing emergency responders to take immediate action to prevent flooding.

Deputy emergency manager for Lincoln County Lisa Oedewaldt tells ABCFOX that these ice jams are not normal for this time of year in Libby.

A long cold snap created a buildup of ice on Flower Creek which runs directly through town.

If this ice isn't cleared away fast enough Oedewaldt tell us, water levels rise and flood streets and homes.

She takes us back to 2011 when there was a major ice jam that broke in the middle of the night, "It broke in the middle of the night we had the warm temperature, we had the rain and it didn't freeze,” says Oedewaldt. “The ice came down the canyon and it stopped at the very first bridge which is Balsam bridge and it over flowed the banks and flooded the residence down Nevada and Main and Cabinet."

An ice jam prior to 2011 broke through highway 2 and separated the town with ice and water for three days.

Not wanting to repeat history Oedewaldt was proactive and got emergency crews working to chip away the ice immediately, "After reading the weather conditions and talking to officials, we decided we would like to have a no hour incident and be proactive in this and try and remove the ice from the creek to try and ease the issue that we have."

Oedewaldt tells us every time ice jams build up and break through town, there is no guarantee which way they will slide. This creates unpredictability for which homes could be flooded.