UPDATE: I-90 fatal identified as husband

The passenger who died in the crash has been identified by the Butte coroner's office as Carl Mayer, 86.

His wife, Nancy Mayer, 80, was driving. They were headed westbound, when taking a sharp turn, the driver over corrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times according to coroner's office staff.

Carl was pronounced dead at the scene from head trauma.

Nancy is at St. James Hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in a one one-vehicle accident has been declared dead, according to Sergeant Dave Oliverson of Montana Highway Patrol.

An elderly couple were driving on I-90 when the car rolled, possible due to a sharp turn.

The accident occurred around 3:00 pm Tuesday.

At this time the identity of the couple has not been released.