Save while you shop: the best apps to save you money

KENNEWICK, WA - The days of rummaging through a mountain of a coupons are over. Now, in the age of technology, there are apps you can use to save money at the grocery store.

"I just started about a month ago," said Diane Crawford, grocery savings app user.

Diane uses Ibotta, just one of many free apps that are out there that give shoppers cash back on things you buy every day, changing the way you save money at the grocery store.

"The first month I got $30 in rebates," said Crawford.

It works like this: before you hit the grocery aisles, you unlock cash rewards on the available products. You can get cash back on things ranging from food to shampoo. Then once you're done...

"It's really simple, you just scan the bar code, scan the receipt, and wait for up to 24 hours and the money is in your account," said Crawford. "Super easy."

One of the best parts about this is there are a variety of things you can do with your cash back.

"You can buy gift cards with it, movie tickets, have the money sent to your bank," said Crawford.

Diane decided to start a savings account, all thanks to her new grocery savings app.

"It does add up...a lot," said Crawford. "And then that's my money, that's my free money for myself."

And the apps don’t stop there. Several free apps will help you with everything from finding deals to budgeting.

Best budgeting apps:

Apps that pay you to shop: