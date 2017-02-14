UM receives 2016 Tree Campus USA Recognition

The Arbor Day Foundation again honored the University of Montana with a 2016 Tree Campus USA recognition for its sustainable campus forestry.

Launched in 2008, the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus USA program recognizes colleges and universities that promote healthy trees and the spirit of conservation on campus. To receive the distinction, UM met the five goals of having a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the plan, an Arbor Day observance and sponsorship for student service-learning projects on campus.

The UM campus has approximately 2,000 trees, which the UM grounds staff maintains through planting, small tree structural pruning, insect and disease diagnosis and treatment, and hazard mitigation.

For Arbor Day, the UM Arboretum Committee plans to involve students in arboretum tours and plantings in the interpretive area north of Main Hall.

The Montana legislature designated the UM campus as the official state arboretum in 1991, and this is the second year in a row the University has earned the Tree Campus USA distinction.

For more information on the Arbor Day Foundation, visit https://www.arborday.org/. To learn more about trees on the UM campus, call Ben Carson, UM grounds maintenance manager, at 406-243-2183 or email ben.carson@mso.umt.edu.