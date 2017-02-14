Montana panel considers letting school workers carry guns - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana panel considers letting school workers carry guns

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana legislator says schools would be safer if school employees with concealed weapons permits were allowed to bring their weapons to campus.
    
Republican Rep. Seth Berglee of Joliet argues that his bill would allow school employees to "defend and protect" students.
    
But a parade of parents and educators told members of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that guns on campuses could lead to tragic consequences. Among those testifying was John Moffatt, who was shot in 1986 when a student opened fire at Fergus High School in Lewistown, where Moffatt was the vice principal. A substitute teacher was killed.
    
According to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, there have been at least 215 school shootings in the United States since 2013.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

  • Deputy Moore's death brings up painful past for the Flathead

    Deputy Moore's death brings up painful past for the Flathead

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:09:12 GMT

    The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.

    The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:50:32 GMT

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

  • The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

    The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:57:47 GMT
    Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...
    Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...

  • Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:08:08 GMT

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:16:41 GMT

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

  • Funeral for Deputy Moore to be held in Belgrade

    Funeral for Deputy Moore to be held in Belgrade

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:04:45 GMT

    The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page details about the funeral for Deputy Mason Moore. 

    The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page details about the funeral for Deputy Mason Moore. 

  • Single fatal car accident near Belgrade

    Single fatal car accident near Belgrade

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:45:33 GMT

    Law enforcement responded to a fatal crash at midnight at Rocky Mountain Road by Morgan Lane near Belgrade. A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was killed in the single vehicle accident. 

    Law enforcement responded to a fatal crash at midnight at Rocky Mountain Road by Morgan Lane near Belgrade. A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was killed in the single vehicle accident. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.