Education funding bill passes Legislature; headed to Governor's desk

House Bill 191 overwhelmingly passed third reading in the Montana House Monday and is headed to Governor Bullock for his signature. HB 191 provides an inflationary increase to K-12 Base Aid funding and with proponents saying it's critical to local school districts as they begin crafting their budgets for the next school year.

Republican House Education Committee Chairman Seth Berglee sponsored the legislation and Superintendent Arntzen has been a vocal advocate for its early passage this legislative session. While Superintendent Arntzen is thankful that legislators have prioritized students by passing HB 191 today, she is concerned about the $6.7 million reduction in funding that the Senate Finance and Claims Committee made to the bill.

Superintendent Arntzen carried HB 27 in the Montana Senate while serving as a Senator during the 2015 legislative session. HB 27 was the inflationary increase to K-12 Base Aid during the 2015 session. In 2015 HB 27 was signed by Governor Bullock on February 27th and Superintendent Arntzen is hopeful that HB 191 will be signed even sooner this session.

“This is an exciting day for Montana’s public schools. I am thankful to the legislature for putting our students first this session and providing stability to our local schools. While I am concerned about the $6.7 million reduction that the legislature made to the inflationary increase, I am still confident that our schools will benefit from HB 191’s early success. I urge the Governor to sign this legislation as soon as possible,” Arntzen said Monday.

