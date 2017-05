Plenty of sunshine for most of Montana today. Western valleys are waking up to some fog and should see hazy sunshine most of the day. Rain, freezing rain and snow should begin to return by Thursday and Friday. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 47°/23° Butte: 45°/8° Kalispell: 43°/15° Missoula: 35°/14°