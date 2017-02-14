Local flower shop gives back to veteran community for Valentine's Day

A rose means many things. For the Bitterroot Flower Shop in Missoula, it means love, hope and caring. For one Montana veteran, a red rose represents all the soldiers who didn't return home from war, tied in a yellow ribbon for any soldiers who might still return home. This Valentines Day brought those meanings together for one special group of women.

Every Monday, Marine veteran Chris Poloynis gets one single red rose from the Bitterroot Flower Shop. The fresh rose is placed at the Prisoner of War Memorial in the VA Clinic to represent the blood that continues to be shed fighting for our countries freedom.

Employees at the flower shop have come to know Poloynis as the "rose guy."

"I love Mondays because I know every Monday he is going to be here and I've gotten to know him and from getting to know him I've gotten to know the challenges our veterans face," says Bitterroot Flower Shop manager Marjorie Dula.

Dula says for a community like Missoula, it was important for them to support their community and do something special for one of their big holidays. That's why when Poloynis went to pick up his flower on Monday, he got not one rose, but an additional 39 for all the women working at the VA Clinic.

"They didn't expect it at all," says Poloynis about distributing the roses Monday morning. "It broke up their day and put smiles on their face and that kind of gesture was amazing."

Poloynis says the women have faced many challenges. For some, it will be the only rose they receive this Valentines Day. But Poloynis hopes it carries a special message.

"They were beautiful roses ad I'm sure it's going to give them a glimmer of hope and that's what we all need."

Dula says that as long as Poloynis wants to continue providing a rose for the P.O.W. Memorial, the Bitterroot Flower Shop will be the ones to give him it.