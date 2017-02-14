Local flower shop gives back to veteran community for Valentine' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Local flower shop gives back to veteran community for Valentine's Day

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A rose means many things. For the Bitterroot Flower Shop in Missoula, it means love, hope and caring. For one Montana veteran, a red rose represents all the soldiers who didn't return home from war, tied in a yellow ribbon for any soldiers who might still return home. This Valentines Day brought those meanings together for one special group of women.

Every Monday, Marine veteran Chris Poloynis gets one single red rose from the Bitterroot Flower Shop. The fresh rose is placed at the Prisoner of War Memorial in the VA Clinic to represent the blood that continues to be shed fighting for our countries freedom.

Employees at the flower shop have come to know Poloynis as the "rose guy." 

"I love Mondays because I know every Monday he is going to be here and I've gotten to know him and from getting to know him I've gotten to know the challenges our veterans face," says Bitterroot Flower Shop manager Marjorie Dula.

Dula says for a community like Missoula, it was important for them to support their community and do something special for one of their big holidays. That's why when Poloynis went to pick up his flower on Monday, he got not one rose, but an additional 39 for all the women working at the VA Clinic. 

"They didn't expect it at all," says Poloynis about distributing the roses Monday morning. "It broke up their day and put smiles on their face and that kind of gesture was amazing."

Poloynis says the women have faced many challenges. For some, it will be the only rose they receive this Valentines Day. But Poloynis hopes it carries a special message.

"They were beautiful roses ad I'm sure it's going to give them a glimmer of hope and that's what we all need."

Dula says that as long as Poloynis wants to continue providing a rose for the P.O.W. Memorial, the Bitterroot Flower Shop will be the ones to give him it.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:50:32 GMT

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

  • The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

    The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:57:47 GMT
    Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...
    Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...

  • Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:08:08 GMT

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

  • Single fatal car accident near Belgrade

    Single fatal car accident near Belgrade

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:45:33 GMT

    Law enforcement responded to a fatal crash at midnight at Rocky Mountain Road by Morgan Lane near Belgrade. A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was killed in the single vehicle accident. 

    Law enforcement responded to a fatal crash at midnight at Rocky Mountain Road by Morgan Lane near Belgrade. A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was killed in the single vehicle accident. 

  • Fallen Deputy Moore is remembered as a superhero

    Fallen Deputy Moore is remembered as a superhero

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:07:01 GMT

    From a family man to someone who would give you his shirt off his back three fork residents say 42-year-old Mason Moore will be very missed in the community. 

    From a family man to someone who would give you his shirt off his back three fork residents say 42-year-old Mason Moore will be very missed in the community. 

  • Funeral for Deputy Moore to be held in Belgrade

    Funeral for Deputy Moore to be held in Belgrade

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:04:45 GMT

    The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page details about the funeral for Deputy Mason Moore. 

    The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page details about the funeral for Deputy Mason Moore. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.