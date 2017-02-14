Bozeman group renews its effort to make Bozeman Montana’s first sanctuary city

A hot topic reignites in Bozeman tonight, as a group renews its effort to make Bozeman Montana’s first sanctuary city.

This comes after Mayor Carson Taylor last week proclaims Bozeman a safe city.

Some of those who attended said that’s just not enough.

Mayor Taylor Carson tonight reaffirms his proclamation that states Bozeman would not become a sanctuary city, but will continue to be a welcoming city to all.

"I pledge of the city will continue to protect the safety of all people regardless of their status," said Mayor Taylor Carson.

Still, not everyone is satisfied.

Many during tonight's city commission meeting stood up to tell the mayor and the commissioners why.

One person said, "I recognize that this city commission is trying to do the right thing by this proclamation, but I find it to bland and short to meet the needs of my heart."

Another man said, "If you say welcoming city than perhaps you can add a disclaimer that you're welcome at your own risk."

Many of the residents who stood up said they want more. Like one resident who said, "I just want talk about the sanctuary city. I'm glad for your proclamation, but I don't think that's enough."

None against Bozeman becoming a sanctuary city stood up to talk during the public comment period.

Mayor Taylor does say, while he is not putting the effort of making Bozeman a sanctuary city on the city commission's agenda at this time the law enforcement is already protecting everyone's rights.

"No racial profiling at traffic stops people are not asked about their immigration status and witnesses and victims of crime will not be asked what they're statuses are because I want to encourage that kind of reporting to keep our community safe," said Mayor Taylor.

Still members of the make Bozeman a sanctuary city group say they plan to keep fighting for their cause.

"I have been told I should declare victory and go home because you've given us a proclamation I want more I want to community dialogue I want to see and deal with issues that are happening now,” said Margarita McLarty.

The next step is the group plans to educate the public on why Bozeman becoming a sanctuary city would be a positive step for the community.