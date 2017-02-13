Grizzly Sports Report 2-13-17

There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...

The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.

Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs prepare for their biggest series of the season when they take on the BYU Cougars tomorrow for a three-game series. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently tied with Loyola Marymount for second place in the WCC standings with a 17-7 record. The Cougars currently sit atop of the WCC, just three games above the Bulldogs, with a 20-4 record...

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...

Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

The Washington State Cougars vs the Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball game has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be rescheduled. Next up for the Zags is a three-game series against No. 18 ranked BYU on Thursday which will be broadcasted on SWX. The Washington State Cougars head to Corvallis to open a three-game Pac-12 Conference series against No. 1 ranked Oregon State beginning Friday.