Grizzly Sports Report 2-13-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report 2-13-17

Posted: Updated:

For the first time all season both the Lady Griz and the Griz get two wins on the week. On this weeks show we are joined by Sophomore Point Guard Sierra Anderson and Freshman Forward Jared Samuelson. The Lady Griz with wins over Southern Utah and Northern Arizona are now 2-11 in conference and in a tie with the Lumberjacks for 10th place. Meanwhile the men picked up their third straight win and sit tied for fourth in the Big Sky. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Griz Coaches' Barbecue

    Griz Coaches' Barbecue

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:10:30 GMT

    Griz fans and coaches were welcomed inside the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls for the annual Coaches' Barbecue. Bob Stitt, Shannon Schweyen and Travis Decuire and other athletic department members had a chance to meet their Central Montana supporters.

    Griz fans and coaches were welcomed inside the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls for the annual Coaches' Barbecue. Bob Stitt, Shannon Schweyen and Travis Decuire and other athletic department members had a chance to meet their Central Montana supporters.

  • Griz Coaches' Barbecue in Great Falls

    Griz Coaches' Barbecue in Great Falls

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-05-16 20:34:01 GMT

    Montana Griz football head coach Bob Stitt, and Basketball Coaches Travis DeCuire and Shannon Schweyen are set to headline this year’s Great Falls Coaches Barbecue on Tues., May 16, at the Mansfield Convention Center at the Civic Center in Great Falls.

    Montana Griz football head coach Bob Stitt, and Basketball Coaches Travis DeCuire and Shannon Schweyen are set to headline this year’s Great Falls Coaches Barbecue on Tues., May 16, at the Mansfield Convention Center at the Civic Center in Great Falls.

  • Argo Minute: Nico Petrucci & Chase Clark

    Argo Minute: Nico Petrucci & Chase Clark

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:39:46 GMT
    This week's Argo Minute features men's lacrosse players Nico Petrucci & Chase Clark. The duo answered eleven questions correctly.
    This week's Argo Minute features men's lacrosse players Nico Petrucci & Chase Clark. The duo answered eleven questions correctly.
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Eli Morgan emerges as a star on the mound for Gonzaga

    Eli Morgan emerges as a star on the mound for Gonzaga

    Morgan leads Gonzaga in both ERA and WinsMorgan leads Gonzaga in both ERA and Wins

    There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...

    There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...

  • Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting drafted

    Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting drafted

    Both Collins and Williams-Goss are projected to be draftedBoth Collins and Williams-Goss are projected to be drafted

    The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.

    The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.

  • WSU prepares for series against top-ranked Oregon State

    WSU prepares for series against top-ranked Oregon State

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.
     

    Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.
     

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.