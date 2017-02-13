Grizzly Sports Report 2-13-17

Griz fans and coaches were welcomed inside the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls for the annual Coaches' Barbecue. Bob Stitt, Shannon Schweyen and Travis Decuire and other athletic department members had a chance to meet their Central Montana supporters.
Montana Griz football head coach Bob Stitt, and Basketball Coaches Travis DeCuire and Shannon Schweyen are set to headline this year’s Great Falls Coaches Barbecue on Tues., May 16, at the Mansfield Convention Center at the Civic Center in Great Falls.
After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.
The Montana softball team, which won the Big Sky Conference tournament over the weekend at Ogden, Utah, was placed in the Washington regional as the bracket for the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship was revealed on Sunday night.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...
The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.
Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs prepare for their biggest series of the season when they take on the BYU Cougars tomorrow for a three-game series. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently tied with Loyola Marymount for second place in the WCC standings with a 17-7 record. The Cougars currently sit atop of the WCC, just three games above the Bulldogs, with a 20-4 record...
Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...
SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...
Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
