Missoula police searching for "hate crime" suspects

Police continue their investigation into an alleged "hate crime" assault in downtown Missoula from this past weekend.

According to Missoula Police, a pair of Missoula men reported they were assaulted on Saturday night on the 100 block of Ryman Street, just before midnight after leaving a bar.

The victims were reportedly walking away from the bar, holding hands, when two other men began shouting homophobic slurs before attacking them.

Police confirm none of their injuries were life-threatening.

For David Herrera with the Western Montana LGBT Community Center, the assault came as a surprise.

"People tend to think that Missoula is such a progressive community, and yet its kind of surprising when this stuff does happen and make us realize that we still need to be careful," Herrera said. "There are people that truly hate us and will attack us."

The "hate crime" designation for any assault comes down to an offense in which the perpetrator commits the crime because of a bias against someone's particular sex, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, race, religion, or other social group.

Additionally, Herrera said his Center is among a national network of LGBT Community Centers, and said on Monday that reports continue to grow across the country of more and more hate crimes.

He also said "hate rhetoric" is becoming more prominent at the local, state, and national levels.

"Whether you're a person of color, whether you're a woman, whether you're a part of the LGBT community, knowing that this can happen, you sort of grow up knowing 'Yeah, it isn't a safe place out there in certain parts of this country and this state.' "

Missoula Police have released the following description of the suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a white adult male, in his 40's, approximately 6'01 - 6'2, and he was said to be of slim build, bald/balding with a long hanging chin beard. His chin was said to be pierced with a 'spike' stud, and he was wearing a Fox brand black & white baseball cap.

Suspect #2 is described as a white adult male in his mid-30's, 5'6 - 5'8, stocky build with light facial hair. He was described as having dirty blond hair and was wearing a gray baseball cap.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or knows the identities of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective Matt Stonesifer at (406) 552-6707, or Detective Sergeant Scott Pastian at (406) 552-6329.

"Anybody that has any information or recognizes the description of these two males, or witnessed it and didn't have a chance to talk to the officers Saturday night or early Sunday morning, please come forward and help us with the case," said Detective Sergeant Travis Welsh on Monday. "We don't want anyone else getting hurt, regardless of who they are or what their lifestyle is."